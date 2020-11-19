Global  
 

Italy extend unbeaten run to 22 to qualify for UEFA Nations League last four, England thrash Iceland

DNA Thursday, 19 November 2020
Italy extended their unbeaten run to 22 games with a win over Bosnia to reach the UEFA Nations League final four while England thrashed Iceland with two goals from Phil Foden.
