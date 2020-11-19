Italy extend unbeaten run to 22 to qualify for UEFA Nations League last four, England thrash Iceland
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Italy extended their unbeaten run to 22 games with a win over Bosnia to reach the UEFA Nations League final four while England thrashed Iceland with two goals from Phil Foden.
Italy extended their unbeaten run to 22 games with a win over Bosnia to reach the UEFA Nations League final four while England thrashed Iceland with two goals from Phil Foden.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources