Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

International Men's Day 2020: History, theme, quotes and wishes to appreciate men on this day

DNA Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
This year, International Men's Day theme is "Better health for men and boys" intending to make practical improvements to the health and wellbeing of the male population.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

First lady Melania Trump casts vote in Florida on Election Day [Video]

First lady Melania Trump casts vote in Florida on Election Day

First lady Melania Trump cast her vote in Palm Beach, Florida, on Election Day. Florida is a battleground state.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:38Published
Trump hinted he may 'fire Fauci' after Election Day at a campaign rally in Opa-locka, FL [Video]

Trump hinted he may 'fire Fauci' after Election Day at a campaign rally in Opa-locka, FL

President Trump hinted that he may 'fire Fauci' after Election Day, as cheers erupted at a campaign rally in Opa-locka, Florida.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:50Published
Duchess of Cornwall records message to mark World Osteoporosis Day 2020 [Video]

Duchess of Cornwall records message to mark World Osteoporosis Day 2020

Courtesy: Clarence House President of the Royal Osteoporosis Society, TheDuchess of Cornwall, has recorded a video message for the Royal OsteoporosisSociety and the International Osteoporosis..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published