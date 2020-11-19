Koala bill block by dissident Liberal prompts NSW Nationals meeting
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
NSW Nationals plan to hold an urgent partyroom meeting this evening after upper house Liberal MP Catherine Cusack indicated she would cross the floor to halt passage of a controversial land management bill.
NSW Nationals plan to hold an urgent partyroom meeting this evening after upper house Liberal MP Catherine Cusack indicated she would cross the floor to halt passage of a controversial land management bill.
|
|
You Might Like