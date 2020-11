You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Rahul Gandhi was on picnic during Bihar polls’: RJD leader’s stinging attack



RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari has lashed out at the Congress over the Bihar assembly election verdict. The senior RJD leader said that many believe the Congress bogged down the Mahagathbandhan in the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:41 Published 3 days ago PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary



Leaders remembered Jawaharlal Nehru on his 131st birth anniversary. PM Modi took to twitter to pay tribute to India's first Prime Minister. Congress' Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute to Nehru at.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41 Published 5 days ago Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary|Oneindia News



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute at Shantivan to the first Prime Minister of India Pt Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to pay.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:14 Published 5 days ago