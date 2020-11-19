Barack Obama memoir off to record-setting start, sells 890,000 copies in first 24 hours in ...

Foreign politician can't give such opinions: Sanjay Raut on Barak Obama's memoir



Former US president Barak Obama in his memoir, A Promise Land wrote about various politicians around the world. Talking about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Obama referred him as 'a student eager to impress.' Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut on Obama's memoir said that a foreign leader cannot have such opinions on Indian political leaders. "A foreign politician can't give such opinions on Indian political leaders; subsequent domestic political discourse on it is distasteful. We won't say 'Trump is mad'. How much does Obama know about this nation? Somebody must have fed him all this."

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15 Published on January 1, 1970