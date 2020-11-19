Global  
 

Barack Obama memoir off to record-setting start, sells 890,000 copies in first 24 hours in ...

Thursday, 19 November 2020
Barack Obama memoir off to record-setting start, sells 890,000 copies in first 24 hours in ...Former President Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” sold nearly 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first 24 hours, putting it on track to be the best selling presidential memoir in modern history. The first-day sales, a record for Penguin Random House, includes pre-orders, e-books and audio. “We are thrilled with the first day sales,” said David...
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Barack Obama Reveals Meaning Behind Memoir Title on '60 Minutes' | THR News

Barack Obama Reveals Meaning Behind Memoir Title on '60 Minutes' | THR News 02:42

 Barack Obama continued his media tour in promotion of his new memoir, 'A Promised Land,' on Sunday's '60 Minutes,' where he revealed the meaning behind the book's title and expressed regret for keeping quiet about Trump for so long.

Barack Obama memoir 'A Promised Land' sells more than 887,000 copies on first day

 "A Promised Land," the first volume of Barack Obama's presidential memoirs, sold 887,000 copies on its first day of release.
USATODAY.com

Obama book on track to be the best-selling presidential memoir in modern history

 Former United States President Barack Obama's A Promised Land sold nearly 890,000 copies in the US and Canada in its first 24 hours, putting it on track to be..
New Zealand Herald
Barack Obama: It will take more than one election to reverse US division [Video]

Barack Obama: It will take more than one election to reverse US division

Barack Obama has said it will take more than one election to reverse a cultureof “crazy conspiracy theories” in US politics. The former president, 59, saidthe nation was more divided today than it was when he was elected to the WhiteHouse in 2008. Mr Obama talks to David Olusoga on Wednesday November 18 at7.30pm on BBC One.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:49Published

PM Modi talks to US President-elect Joe Biden, discusses cooperation on COVID-19, Indo Pacific

 As vice president under Obama's administration, Biden had earlier engaged with PM Modi as well.
DNA

'I was right to feel guilty': Barack Obama reflects on family, presidency in 'A Promised Land'

 Barack Obama reflects on his rise to the White House in the first volume of his presidential memoirs, "A Promised Land."
USATODAY.com

In ‘A Promised Land,’ Barack Obama thinks — and thinks some more — over his first term

 The most audacious thing about Barack Obama’s new memoir, “A Promised Land,” is the beaming portrait on its cover: There he is, the 44th president, looking..
WorldNews
Foreign politician can't give such opinions: Sanjay Raut on Barak Obama's memoir [Video]

Foreign politician can't give such opinions: Sanjay Raut on Barak Obama's memoir

Former US president Barak Obama in his memoir, A Promise Land wrote about various politicians around the world. Talking about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Obama referred him as 'a student eager to impress.' Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut on Obama's memoir said that a foreign leader cannot have such opinions on Indian political leaders. "A foreign politician can't give such opinions on Indian political leaders; subsequent domestic political discourse on it is distasteful. We won't say 'Trump is mad'. How much does Obama know about this nation? Somebody must have fed him all this."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

One of my first scandals was my tan suit: Obama [Video]

One of my first scandals was my tan suit: Obama

In a wide ranging interview with Oprah Winfrey, former U.S. President Barack Obama reflected on Joe Biden's election victory, derided what he called a "routinely" lying Trump White House, and his own..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:22Published
Barack Obama’s Advice to Trump: It’s ‘Time’ to Concede [Video]

Barack Obama’s Advice to Trump: It’s ‘Time’ to Concede

Barack Obama’s Advice to Trump: It’s 'Time' to Concede . Former President Barack Obama spoke about Donald Trump and the presidential election in an interview with ’60 Minutes’ on Sunday..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published
GOP's refusal to concede is 'delegitimizing' democracy: Obama [Video]

GOP's refusal to concede is 'delegitimizing' democracy: Obama

Former President Barack Obama is telling his successor, Donald Trump, that if the Republican wants to be remembered as someone who put America first, that "it's time for you to do the same thing."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:47Published

Book Review: ‘A Promised Land,’ by Barack Obama

 This first volume of the former president’s memoirs brims with warmth, humor and introspection.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •RTTNews

Barack Obama memoir off to record-setting start, sells 890,000 copies in first 24 hours in ...

Former President Barack Obama's "A Promised Land" sold nearly 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first 24 hours, putting it on track to be the best selling presidential memoir in modern history. The first-day sales, a record for Penguin Random House, includes pre-orders, e-books and audio.
WorldNews Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS NewsNewsmaxMediaite

Mahatma Gandhi's writings gave voice to some of my deepest instincts: Barack Obama

 Former US President Barack Obama has said that his fascination with India largely revolved around Mahatma Gandhi, whose "successful non-violent campaign against...
Mid-Day