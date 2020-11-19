Barack Obama memoir off to record-setting start, sells 890,000 copies in first 24 hours in ...
Former President Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” sold nearly 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first 24 hours, putting it on track to be the best selling presidential memoir in modern history. The first-day sales, a record for Penguin Random House, includes pre-orders, e-books and audio. “We are thrilled with the first day sales,” said David...
Barack Obama memoir 'A Promised Land' sells more than 887,000 copies on first day"A Promised Land," the first volume of Barack Obama's presidential memoirs, sold 887,000 copies on its first day of release.
Obama book on track to be the best-selling presidential memoir in modern historyFormer United States President Barack Obama's A Promised Land sold nearly 890,000 copies in the US and Canada in its first 24 hours, putting it on track to be..
'I was right to feel guilty': Barack Obama reflects on family, presidency in 'A Promised Land'Barack Obama reflects on his rise to the White House in the first volume of his presidential memoirs, "A Promised Land."
In 'A Promised Land,' Barack Obama thinks — and thinks some more — over his first termThe most audacious thing about Barack Obama's new memoir, "A Promised Land," is the beaming portrait on its cover: There he is, the 44th president, looking..
