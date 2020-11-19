Delhi govt has no plans to impose lockdown: CM

CM Kejriwal urges people to celebrate Chhath Puja at home



Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, on November 19 appealed to people to celebrate Chhath Puja at their homes in wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital. He said, "We want our brothers and sisters to celebrate Chhath Puja very nicely. Please celebrate but if 200 people enter into a pond at a time, and even if just one of them has COVID-19, all of them will contract the infection. This is also the opinion of experts." "You can imagine that COVID-19 will be spread on a large scale. So, celebrations are not banned. What is banned is the entering of a large number of people in a pond or river at once. Let's celebrate at homes," he added.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:03 Published on January 1, 1970