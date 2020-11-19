Global  
 

Delhi govt has no plans to impose lockdown: CM

WorldNews Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Delhi govt has no plans to impose lockdown: CMNEW DELHI: Chief minister on Wednesday said there were no plans to impose a in the capital and Delhi government was not shutting down any market right now. “I had sent a proposal to the LG yesterday for decreasing the number of wedding guests in Delhi from 200 to 50, which has been approved. Second, due to Diwali, we saw that social distancing norms were not followed in many markets in Delhi. So, we sent a proposal to the LG...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid-19: CM Kejriwal says Delhi govt may shut markets emerging as hotspots

Covid-19: CM Kejriwal says Delhi govt may shut markets emerging as hotspots 04:15

 Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government may temporarily shut markets in view of Covid-19. Kejriwal said his govt has sought power from Centre to impose lockdown in some markets. Delhi CM added that these are the market areas which may emerge as Covid hotspots. The move, however,...

