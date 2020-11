You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Apple Drops App Store Fees to 15% for All Developers Making Under $1 Million From App Store Apple today announced the launch of a new App Store Small Business Program that will see the Cupertino company lowering its App Store fees for small business...

MacRumours.com 22 hours ago



Apple to lower App Store fees for small developers, but some critics not impressed Apple Inc says it plans to start a program to lower its App Store commission for software developers who make $1 million US or less in proceeds each year from...

CBC.ca 15 hours ago



Apple cuts App Store fees to 15 per cent for small developers: What it means? After all the controversies around the 30 per cent App Store commission rate going on for months, Apple has officially announced to reduce the rate to 15 per...

BGR India 6 hours ago