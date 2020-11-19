Quick discharges, surgery delays in Ontario as COVID-19 puts stress on hospital system
Many of the thousands of surgeries put off in Ontario by the pandemic's first wave are now being scheduled, all while COVID-19 admissions keep rising. The overall tally of infected critical care patients is teetering close to a provincial threshold that could mean another round of delays and cancellations.
