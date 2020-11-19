Akshay Kumar files Rs 500-crore defamation suit against YouTuber for claiming he helped Rhea Chakraborty escape Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

YouTuber named Rashid Siddiqui was earlier arrested for spreading fake news and dragging the name of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son, minister Aditya Thackeray, in the case. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Akshay Kumar files Rs 500 crore defamation suit against YouTuber Akshay Kumar has filed a defamation suit of crores against a YouTuber who brought up his name while spreading fake news. Akshay has served a Rs 500-crore...

Mid-Day 1 hour ago





