Akshay Kumar files Rs 500-crore defamation suit against YouTuber for claiming he helped Rhea Chakraborty escape

DNA Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
YouTuber named Rashid Siddiqui was earlier arrested for spreading fake news and dragging the name of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son, minister Aditya Thackeray, in the case.
Akshay Kumar files Rs 500 crore defamation suit against YouTuber

 Akshay Kumar has filed a defamation suit of crores against a YouTuber who brought up his name while spreading fake news. Akshay has served a Rs 500-crore...
