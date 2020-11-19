Wisconsin recount gets off to a rough start as Elections Commission repeatedly clashes
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Wisconsin's recount turned into a partisan brawl Wednesday night, well before the first votes began to be retallied.
Wisconsin's recount turned into a partisan brawl Wednesday night, well before the first votes began to be retallied.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
Wisconsin panel to order recount Trump wants in two large countiesDecision came at end of long, bitter meeting. The partisan fighting likely foreshadows the battle that lies ahead in Wisconsin and elsewhere.
CBS News
Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:05Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources