Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss signs new two-year deal

BBC News Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola signs a new two-year deal until 2023 the Premier League club announces.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pep Guardiola Pep Guardiola Spanish professional association football player and manager

Guardiola Man City deal closer as Messi links continue - Sunday's gossip

 Messi still linked with Man City switch, Guardiola set for new deal, Bailly may consider a move away from United, plus more.
BBC News
Guardiola angered by heavy fixtures and sub rule [Video]

Guardiola angered by heavy fixtures and sub rule

VIDEO SHOWS: MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER, PEP GUARDIOLA, SPEAKING AT A NEWS CONFERENCE WHERE HE CRITICISES THE PREMIER LEAGUE FOR NOT HAVING FIVE SUBSTITUTES AND WARNS OF PLAYERS FACING A HIGHER RISK OF

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:07Published
Klopp and Guardiola share their frustrations with the 'three substitutions' rule [Video]

Klopp and Guardiola share their frustrations with the 'three substitutions' rule

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola speak after Manchester City and Liverpool'sPremier League clash. Guardiola accepted the draw was a fair result andrevealed he discussed with Klopp after the match the decision to only allowthree substitutions in the Premier League this season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:04Published
Guardiola makes US election joke as City prepare for Liverpool test [Video]

Guardiola makes US election joke as City prepare for Liverpool test

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola makes a quip about the US election as hisside prepares to take on Liverpool in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Phil Foden bounces back to help propel England to 4-0 victory over Iceland [Video]

Phil Foden bounces back to help propel England to 4-0 victory over Iceland

England manager Gareth Southgate praised two-goal Phil Foden for downingIceland just weeks after his fledgling international career had threatened togrind to a halt. The Three Lions brought down the curtain on a difficult yearof international football with a comfortable 4-0 Nations League victory atWembley in which Foden starred. The Manchester City forward had made his debutagainst Iceland in September before being sent home for breaking Covidregulations and then dropped for the following month’s triple-header ofEngland games as part of his punishment. But he returned with a bang and hislate brace of fine finishes capped a happy end to the year for Southgate – whohad earlier seen Declan Rice and Mason Mount score in what was a NationsLeague dead rubber.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Phil Foden: 'I just wanted to repay Gareth Southgate' - Man City midfielder makes amends

 Phil Foden thanks England manager Gareth Southgate for keeping faith in him after the midfielder scores twice against Iceland.
BBC News

Man City's Torres hits hat-trick as Spain put six past Germany to reach Nations League finals

 Manchester City winger Ferran Torres scores his first career hat-trick as Spain batter Germany to join France in the four-team Nations League finals tournament.
BBC News

La Liga president Tebas 'ready' for Messi exit

 La Liga president Javier Tebas says he is "ready" for the exit of Lionel Messi - while criticising Manchester City, a club he believes could sign him.
BBC News

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

What to look out for as Premiership returns after 27-day gap

 Less than a month since Exeter Chiefs were crowned Premiership champions, the English top flight is ready to return.
BBC News

Eric Hall: 'Monster monster' football agent dies aged 73

 Eric Hall represented a number of Premier League footballers in the 1990s.
BBC News

Arsenal: Premier League club join UN climate action plan

 Arsenal believe they can inspire fans across the globe to be more sustainable after signing up to a United Nations plan to help tackle climate change.
BBC News

Mason Mount criticism is harsh, says England team-mate Declan Rice

 Declan Rice defends lifelong friend and England team-mate Mason Mount, saying he would get in any team in the Premier League.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Why the West Coast is more fashionable than the East Coast [Video]

Why the West Coast is more fashionable than the East Coast

The West Coast has 'out-styled' the East Coast to be named the most fashionable side of the USA.Research polling 2,000 Americans revealed that despite those on the East Coast rating their sense of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Black Lives Matter activists demand justice for Quawan Charles in Brooklyn [Video]

Black Lives Matter activists demand justice for Quawan Charles in Brooklyn

Black Lives Matter activists took to streets of Brooklyn, New York City on Tuesday (November 17) to demand justice for 15-year-old Quawan Charles.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Taylor Swift blocked from purchasing her own master recordings over NDA deal [Video]

Taylor Swift blocked from purchasing her own master recordings over NDA deal

Taylor Swift missed out on the chance to purchase the rights to her master recordings because she refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement with the new boss of her old record label.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published