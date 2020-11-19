Ex-Family Court chief wants coercive control laws to criminalise 'intimate terrorism' Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

His comments, made on the eve of White Ribbon Day, add weight to campaigns being waged to make coercive control, or non-physical domestic violence, a specific offence in mainland Australian states 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

