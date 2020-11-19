Global  
 

Ex-Family Court chief wants coercive control laws to criminalise 'intimate terrorism'

Brisbane Times Thursday, 19 November 2020
His comments, made on the eve of White Ribbon Day, add weight to campaigns being waged to make coercive control, or non-physical domestic violence, a specific offence in mainland Australian states
