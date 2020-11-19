Global  
 

Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan in ‘historic’ first visit to Afghanistan

Hindu Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
The visit comes at a crucial time for Afghanistan as Kabul government negotiators and the Taliban are holding U.S.-brokered negotiations in Qatar to chart a course for a post-war Afghanistan.
