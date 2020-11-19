Global  
 

Amazon lays off dozens of employees at drone programme

Thursday, 19 November 2020
Amazon lays off dozens of employees at drone programmeAmazon is laying off dozens of R&D and manufacturing staff working on its much-anticipated delivery drone project, as the company turns to outside help to get its heavily delayed ambitions off the ground. In recent weeks the company reached tentative deals with two external manufacturers to build component parts of its long-awaited drone, billed as a future method of delivery for smaller Amazon packages. The full terms of the agreements – with Austria’s FACC Aerospace and Spain’s Aernnova Aerospace – were still being finalised, a person familiar with Amazon’s plans told the...
