Court hears Assange demanded redactions of Iraq, Afghanistan War logs

WorldNews Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Court hears Assange demanded redactions of Iraq, Afghanistan War logsWitness statements towards the journalistic integrity of Julian Assange have been heard in court, debunking various myths in the process. Sara Chessa reports from the UK. THE EXTRADITION HEARING of Julian Assange closed last month in London's Central Criminal Court, the world-famous "Old Bailey". We will have to wait until 4 January next year for the decision of the Judge. However, the Court heard impressive and authoritative witness statements highlighting the importance of Assange's journalistic work and years of smear campaigns carried out by those states which were embarrassed by the way WikiLeaks disclosures made civil society aware of war crimes and the reality of the public interest....
