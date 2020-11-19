Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Georgia Gov. Kemp stays on sidelines of GOP election fight

WorldNews Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Georgia Gov. Kemp stays on sidelines of GOP election fightWhen Gov. Brian Kemp won election two years ago, he pushed back forcefully against an outcry from Democrats who accused him of suppressing voter turnout to improve his odds of winning. “Look, we have laws on the books that prevent elections from being stolen from anyone,” Kemp, who oversaw that election as secretary of state, said on Nov. 17, 2018, as he urged Georgia voters to accept the results of a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Georgia election to confirm handcount

Georgia election to confirm handcount 00:33

 The State of Georgia is expected to certify their election results by tomorrow. They had to hand recount approximately five million votes.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brian Kemp Brian Kemp 83rd Governor of Georgia


Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America

'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount [Video]

'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount

[NFA] After a painstaking recount, Georgia officials confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the battleground state on Nov. 3, further narrowing the president's dubious effort to overturn the election results. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:02Published
'The numbers don't lie' - GA sec of state [Video]

'The numbers don't lie' - GA sec of state

President Donald Trump's desperate bid to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election was dealt another blow on Friday when a high-ranking Georgia official announced President-elect Joe Biden was the winner after a recount in the U.S. state.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published

Florida Senator Rick Scott tests positive for coronavirus

 Scott campaigned maskless at an indoor event last week for Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Georgia.
CBS News

No evidence of voter fraud found after Georgia completes hand recount of presidential votes

 Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said a complete audit of the votes in his state, performed entirely by hand, didn't turn up any evidence of voter..
CBS News

Eye Opener: CDC urges Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving

 While there is good news on the coronavirus vaccine front, the CDC is urging Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving, as cases rise across the country. Also,..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Facebook still has hundreds of ‘Stop the Steal’ groups despite earlier crackdown

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Just a few weeks after Facebook removed a huge “Stop the Steal” group for spreading election..
The Verge
Trump shifts strategy to hold power, deny Biden [Video]

Trump shifts strategy to hold power, deny Biden

[NFA] With legal efforts to overturn his loss in the U.S. presidential election flailing, President Donald Trump's campaign is trying to persuade Republican state legislators to intervene in battleground states won by Democratic rival Joe Biden. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:54Published
Democrats rally for Biden to keep climate promises [Video]

Democrats rally for Biden to keep climate promises

A group of progressive Democrats rallied on Thursday (November 19) calling on President-elect Joe Biden to stay true to his campaign, which promised to prioritize vulnerable Americans.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:24Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Pelosi hopes McConnell's 'pause' on virus aid ends

 As Americans prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said the holiday will also be marked "with great pain" over the lives lost to..
USATODAY.com

What We Know About Trump's Election Meeting with Michigan Officials

 Two of the state’s leading Republicans are headed to the White House on Friday, as the president continues his efforts to subvert the election results in their..
NYTimes.com

John Bolton says Republican leaders need to "speak the truth" about Trump's false election fraud claims

 President-elect Joe Biden is forging ahead with the White House transition despite facing steep hurdles from the Trump administration. Former Trump national..
CBS News

Few Republicans push back against false claims about the election

 Most Republicans are publicly staying silent or explicitly backing the president.
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss [Video]

Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss

President Donald Trump's attempts to cling to power appeared more tenuous than ever on Wednesday as election officials in Georgia and Wisconsin said recounts were not likely to change the election..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:05Published
Instant Karma? Trump Would've Won Georgia If He Hadn't 'Suppressed His Own Voting Base' [Video]

Instant Karma? Trump Would've Won Georgia If He Hadn't 'Suppressed His Own Voting Base'

Georgia's Republican top election official Brad Raffensperger says he believes President Trump's attacks on mail voting suppressed his own base. In fact, Raffensperger says Trump's baseless claims that..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:38Published
That's My Story And I'm Sticking To It: Raffensperger Insists Graham Asked Him To Throw Election [Video]

That's My Story And I'm Sticking To It: Raffensperger Insists Graham Asked Him To Throw Election

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is not backing down from his explosive claim regarding Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC). A Republican himself, Raffensperger told CNN Monday that Graham had..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Georgia Election Results Certified, Election Official Says 'The Numbers Don't Lie'

 The state's top election official has faced calls to resign, death threats and pressure from fellow Republicans over the half weeks of post-election counting.
NPR Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Rep. Garcia Increases Lead in CA-25 'Squeaker'

 Republican Mike Garcia, surprise winner of a special election for the U.S. House in Los Angeles County last May, is now inching toward election to a full term....
Newsmax

Michigan leaders head to White House as Trump attempts to subvert election

 Two Michigan state legislators headed to the White House on Friday as President Donald Trump made an extraordinary and sure-to-be futile attempt to block Joe...
CBC.ca Also reported by •CBS NewsNewsyNaturalNews.com