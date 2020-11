Georgia Gov. Kemp stays on sidelines of GOP election fight

Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

When Gov. Brian Kemp won election two years ago, he pushed back forcefully against an outcry from Democrats who accused him of suppressing voter turnout to improve his odds of winning. “Look, we have laws on the books that prevent elections from being stolen from anyone,” Kemp, who oversaw that election as secretary of state, said on Nov. 17, 2018, as he urged Georgia voters to accept the results of a...