What persuaded the GOP members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers to finally certify election results?

USATODAY.com Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
What persuaded te Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers to reverse decision on certifying election results
News video: Two Wayne County Board of Canvassers look to reverse decision again after certifying election results

Two Wayne County Board of Canvassers look to reverse decision again after certifying election results 02:06

 Two Wayne County Board of Canvassers look to reverse decision again after certifying election results

GOP members of Wayne County Board of Canvassers say they want to rescind votes to certify

 On Tuesday, Monica Palmer and William Hartmann drew outrage when they said they initially voted not to certify Wayne County's election results.
USATODAY.com

As COVID surges, Americans remain divided on the threat. What will it take to bring them together?

 Republicans, who tend to downplay the virus and see it as inevitable, and Democrats, who see it as a controllable threat, live in different realities.
USATODAY.com

Biden to speak with governors about pandemic as Trump refuses to concede election outcome

 President-elect Joe Biden is set to speak with a group of Democratic and Republican governors Thursday in a virtual meeting to discuss the coronavirus pandemic...
CBS News

Board Republicans look to rescind votes certifying election results

Board Republicans look to rescind votes certifying election results

Board Republicans look to rescind votes certifying election results

Wayne County Board of Canvassers changes course, unanimously votes to certify election results

Wayne County Board of Canvassers changes course, unanimously votes to certify election results

After initially being deadlocked on a vote to certify the election, The Wayne County Board of Canvassers voted unanimously to certify election results Tuesday evening.

The largest county certifies election results

The largest county certifies election results

A panel in Michigan has unanimously certified their presidential results.

News24.com | Arizona's top election official blames Donald Trump for violent threats over election results

 Arizona's top election official Katie Hobbs has said she faced escalating threats of violence over the outcome of the presidential election.
News24 Also reported by •Mediaite

Election Anomaly: Georgia Election Audit Traces 3,309 Uncounted Ballots in 2 Counties

Election Anomaly: Georgia Election Audit Traces 3,309 Uncounted Ballots in 2 Counties The search for uncounted ballots before the deadline in affected counties has yielded a surprise. A Georgia Election audit reveals a total of 3,309 ballots in...
HNGN Also reported by •Mediaite

Bankrupt Spanish company Scytl helped rig Biden's election "win"

 (Natural News) The United States military reportedly conducted a raid the other day on a facility in Germany that housed servers run by Scytl, a Spanish election...
NaturalNews.com