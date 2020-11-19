Managers at Tyson pork plant placed bets on how many workers would get COVID-19, lawsuit alleges
One manager directed supervisors to ignore COVID-19 symptoms shown in employees, while the plant manager organized the betting ring.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tyson Foods Multinational food company
Tyson Foods Managers Allegedly Bet on How Many Workers Would Get COVIDA Tyson Foods plant in Iowa had no regard for coronavirus safety, and managers even wagered on how many employees would get the virus ... according to a lawsuit..
TMZ.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Coronavirus: Naples uses its coffee shop solidarity to help poor get a COVID test
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:12Published
How long does Covid immunity last? Brown University's Dr Jha explains #HTLS2020
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:55Published
Brexit talks suspended after positive Covid testEU chief negotiator Michel Barnier says a member of his team has tested positive for the virus.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources