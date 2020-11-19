Global  
 

Managers at Tyson pork plant placed bets on how many workers would get COVID-19, lawsuit alleges

USATODAY.com Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
One manager directed supervisors to ignore COVID-19 symptoms shown in employees, while the plant manager organized the betting ring.
