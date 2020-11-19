Dolly Parton on her holiday movie musical, 'Christmas on the Square': 'We need some joy'

Christmas gathering plan could be revealed next week, Sturgeon tells MSPs



A “concrete” plan for gatherings to take place at Christmas could be revealedas early as next week, Scotland’s First Minister has said. Nicola Sturgeontold MSPs on Thursday that the chief medical officers of all four UK nationshave been asked to compile a proposal for how the easing of some restrictionswould work.

