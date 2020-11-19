Dolly Parton on her holiday movie musical, 'Christmas on the Square': 'We need some joy'
Dolly Parton explains why her latest Christmas movie, an old-fashioned musical for Netflix, is especially welcome amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dolly Parton American singer-songwriter, actress, and businesswoman
Dolly Parton offered Playboy cover for 75th birthday
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
ShowBiz Minute: Lil Wayne, Parton, JordanLil Wayne charged with federal gun offense in Florida; Dolly Parton responds to news that her donation helped fund COVID-19 vaccine; Michael B. Jordan is named..
USATODAY.com
Dolly Parton donated to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine research
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
Christmas holiday originating in Christianity, usually celebrated on December 25 (in the Gregorian or Julian calendars)
UK public reacts to potential further lockdown after Christmas
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:06Published
Christmas gathering plan could be revealed next week, Sturgeon tells MSPs
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
José Feliciano celebrates 50 years of 'Feliz Navidad'José Feliciano is celebrating half a century of his bilingual Christmas classic "Feliz Navidad" by releasing a new version featuring Jason Mraz, Lin-Manuel..
USATODAY.com
'Wonder Woman 1984' to debut at cinemas and on streaming service on Christmas Day
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Netflix American media service company
Essex lorry deaths: Accused 'watched Netflix as migrants were loaded'Eamonn Harrison denies the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants found in a lorry trailer in Essex.
BBC News
Here’s how to run any iOS app you own on Apple’s new M1 MacsEarlier today, MacRumors reported that it is possible to run any iOS app you have purchased on an M1-based Mac, provided you can get access to the right file...
The Verge
Verizon’s updated streaming box can help you find your remoteImage: Verizon
Verizon just launched an updated version of its Stream TV streaming box, with a new feature for finding lost remotes and built-in..
The Verge
Here's Why 'The Crown' Won't Include Charles and Diana's Wedding | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:16Published
Related videos from verified sources