Dolly Parton on her holiday movie musical, 'Christmas on the Square': 'We need some joy'

Thursday, 19 November 2020
Dolly Parton explains why her latest Christmas movie, an old-fashioned musical for Netflix, is especially welcome amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Dolly Parton on new Scrooge-style Christmas film

Dolly Parton on new Scrooge-style Christmas film 00:41

 American singer Dolly Parton discusses her new Scrooge-style Christmas film,Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square. The film will be released on Netflixon November 22.

