Podcast | Solutions to domestic violence from Burundi to the rest of the world
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
After hearing the testimonies of the Abatangamuco, the men who changed the way they live with their wives, we are discussing their role in achieving gender equality in Burundi, but also what their experience can teach people around the world. #InternationalMensDay
