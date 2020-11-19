Global  
 

Podcast | Solutions to domestic violence from Burundi to the rest of the world

euronews Thursday, 19 November 2020
After hearing the testimonies of the Abatangamuco, the men who changed the way they live with their wives, we are discussing their role in achieving gender equality in Burundi, but also what their experience can teach people around the world. #InternationalMensDay
