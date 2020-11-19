Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meet Noah Harris, the first Black man Harvard's student body elected as council president

USATODAY.com Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Growing up in Mississippi, Noah Harris didn't picture himself going to Harvard. He said, "I just didn't even know that it was it was an option."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Harvard's next student body president is making history and a path for others

Harvard's next student body president is making history and a path for others 02:09

 Growing up in Mississippi, Noah Harris didn't picture himself going to Harvard. He said, "I just didn't even know that it was it was an option."

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Harvard University Harvard University Private research university in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States

Supporting small businesses this holiday shopping season

 This holiday season will be an important one for small businesses that have been hit hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. According to data from the..
CBS News

Harvard senior among new class of Rhodes Scholars

 The process to elect the U.S. Rhodes Scholars for 2021 has been completed virtually for the first time as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the globe. Among the..
USATODAY.com

Harvard's next student body president is making history and a path for others

 Growing up in Mississippi, Noah Harris didn't picture himself going to Harvard. He said, "I just didn't even know that it was it was an option."
 
USATODAY.com

Former Harvard Fencing Coach Charged With Bribery

 The longtime coach is accused of taking $1.5 million to help the sons of a wealthy businessman get admitted to Harvard. The father is also charged.
NYTimes.com

Mississippi Mississippi State of the United States of America

Mississippi Votes to Replace Confederate-Themed State Flag [Video]

Mississippi Votes to Replace Confederate-Themed State Flag

According to NBC News, 68% of Mississippi voted to replace the 126-year-old flag.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published
Zeta weakens to a tropical storm [Video]

Zeta weakens to a tropical storm

Hurricane Zeta, the third storm of its size to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast, is now a tropical storm. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:10Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Noah Harris Elected As First Black Student Body President At Harvard University [Video]

Noah Harris Elected As First Black Student Body President At Harvard University

Due to the coroanvirus pandemic, Noah Harris needed to campaign virtually.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 03:59Published
Who is Kamala Harris? [Video]

Who is Kamala Harris?

The California senator is the first female, first black and first Asian-American US vice-president-elect.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 03:20Published
Kamala Harris Rise as First Black Indian Woman to Be Elected VP [Video]

Kamala Harris Rise as First Black Indian Woman to Be Elected VP

Following the historic 2020 election, we're taking a look at Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as she becomes America's first Black, first Indian, and the first woman elected to the vice presidency...

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 04:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Harvard Poll: 54 Percent of Americans Reject Lockdowns

 Fifty-four percent of Americans do not want their state to lock down despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, according to a new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll.
Newsmax

United States: Harvard's Affirmative Action Plan Upheld By First Circuit: Victory Now But What Will Come Next? - Bass, Berry & Sims PLC

 On November 12, the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit upheld the use of race by Harvard College in its student admissions program against a...
Mondaq