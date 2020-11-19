Priti Patel 'bullying' report finds she broke ministerial code - sources
Thursday, 19 November 2020
54 minutes ago) A report into allegations that Home Secretary Priti Patel bullied staff has concluded she broke the ministerial code, sources have told Sky News.
