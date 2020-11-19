Queen and Prince Philip mark 73rd wedding anniversary with new picture
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have marked their 73rd wedding anniversary by releasing a photograph showing them opening a card from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children.
