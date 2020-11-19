Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Queen and Prince Philip mark 73rd wedding anniversary with new picture

Sky News Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Queen and Prince Philip mark 73rd wedding anniversary with new pictureThe Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have marked their 73rd wedding anniversary by releasing a photograph showing them opening a card from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Queen and Duke of Edinburgh mark wedding anniversary with new photo

Queen and Duke of Edinburgh mark wedding anniversary with new photo 00:46

 The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have marked their 73rd wedding anniversary byreleasing a photograph showing them opening a card from the Duke and Duchessof Cambridge’s children. The colourful homemade gift was created by PrinceGeorge, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and is emblazoned with the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Queen and Prince Philip's best quotes on married life [Video]

The Queen and Prince Philip's best quotes on married life

A series of quotes from the Queen and Prince Philip on their love, marriage and happiness together.

Credit: Harper's Bazaar     Duration: 03:01Published
A top puppeteer claims Prince Andrew told him his infamous 'Spitting Image' doll was bought by a 'friend in New York' - amid cla [Video]

A top puppeteer claims Prince Andrew told him his infamous 'Spitting Image' doll was bought by a 'friend in New York' - amid cla

A top puppeteer claims Prince Andrew told him his infamous 'Spitting Image' doll was bought by a 'friend in New York' - amid claims the Royal used it to grope girls with Jeffrey Epstein.Steve Wright,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:50Published
Prince Philip Joins the Queen in Quarantine to Celebrate 73rd Anniversary [Video]

Prince Philip Joins the Queen in Quarantine to Celebrate 73rd Anniversary

Like the rest of the UK, the Royal Family is entering a new lockdown.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Queen and Prince Philip mark 73rd wedding anniversary with new photo

 The royals are pictured looking at a homemade card from their great-grandchildren.
BBC News