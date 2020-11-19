Global  
 

Ontario Provincial Police officer killed in line of duty on Manitoulin Island

CBC.ca Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
An officer with the Ontario Provincial Police was killed in the line of duty on Thursday on Manitoulin Island, according to OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique. 
