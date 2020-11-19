'Supernatural' stars reflect on CW's series finale and 15-year legacy: 'We gave it everything'

HBO Max has arrived. Combining the vast content empire of AT&T’s WarnerMedia — HBO, Warner Bros., New Line Cinema, DC Entertainment, TBS, TNT, CNN, Cartoon..

'Supernatural' stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki on the show's final day



Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, stars of The CW's "Supernatural," chat with USA TODAY's Brian Truitt about wrapping up the long-running series. Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti Duration: 01:15 Published 1 day ago

Samantha Highfill Suggests Shows for ‘Supernatural’ Fans to Start After Its Finale



EW Senior Writer, Samantha Highfill, discusses how 'Supernatural' kept it interesting for 15 seasons, what fans can expect from the highly anticipated series finale, what shows the 'Supernatural'.. Credit: Entertainment Weekly Duration: 03:21 Published 6 days ago