Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip celebrate 73rd anniversary with sweet card from great-grandchildren

USATODAY.com Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip rang in their 73rd wedding anniversary with a sentimental gift – homemade cards from their great-grandchildren.
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: The Queen Has No Plans to Stop Work

The Queen Has No Plans to Stop Work 00:53

 The Queen took vows as a young woman and she does not plan to break them even in her 90’s. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Member of the British Royal Family, consort to Queen Elizabeth II

Queen and Prince Philip mark 73rd wedding anniversary with new photo

 The royals are pictured looking at a homemade card from their great-grandchildren.
BBC News
‘The Crown’ Season 4: Charles and Diana’s Royal Wedding [Video]

‘The Crown’ Season 4: Charles and Diana’s Royal Wedding

Back in July 1981, 750 million people around the globe tuned in to see Prince Charles marry Lady Diana Spencer. Now the new season of Netflix drama series “The Crown” has caught up with this huge historical event. Stars Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles), Emma Corrin (Lady Diana), Olivia Colman (the Queen), Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip) and Erin Doherty (Princess Anne) reveal details of re-enacting "the wedding of the century.” Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:00Published
Queen and Philip return to Windsor ahead of second lockdown [Video]

Queen and Philip return to Windsor ahead of second lockdown

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have returned to Windsor Castle together,ready for England’s second national lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published
Celebrities, activists and experts named as Earthshot Prize judges [Video]

Celebrities, activists and experts named as Earthshot Prize judges

The Duke of Cambridge has launched a £50 million environmental prize that willmake five £1 million awards each year until 2030 to solutions to environmentalproblems. A council of campaigners, diplomats and celebrities will decide onthe prizes. Speaking to Sir David Attenborough to mark the launch, PrinceWilliam said he had been inspired to take on environmental causes by the Dukeof Edinburgh and Prince of Wales. Prince Philip was closely involved with theWorld Wildlife Fund for several decades, and Prince Charles has often spokenabout his concern over climate change.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:35Published

Elizabeth II Elizabeth II Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms since 1952

Today in History for November 20th

 Highlights of this day in history: Nazi war crimes trial begins at Nuremberg; Robert F. Kennedy born; Britain's future Queen Elizabeth II marries; Spain's..
USATODAY.com
Queen and Duke of Edinburgh mark wedding anniversary with new photo [Video]

Queen and Duke of Edinburgh mark wedding anniversary with new photo

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have marked their 73rd wedding anniversary byreleasing a photograph showing them opening a card from the Duke and Duchessof Cambridge’s children. The colourful homemade gift was created by PrinceGeorge, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and is emblazoned with the number73 which pops out from the front of the card.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

France Radio "Mistakenly" Publishes Obituaries Of Queen, Pele, Apologises

 France's RFI public radio apologised Monday for mistakenly publishing obituaries for a number of celebrities still very much alive, including Britain's Queen..
WorldNews
Photographer Rankin wants you to talk about death [Video]

Photographer Rankin wants you to talk about death

Celebrity photographer Rankin is known for iconic images featuring supermodels, music, and film stars and even Britain's Queen Elizabeth but for his latest exhibition he has chosen a topic that seems tailor-made for a world in the midst of a pandemic - death. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:57Published

Diana, Philip: More Complicated Than The Crown [Video]

Diana, Philip: More Complicated Than The Crown

Episode 2 of The Crown season 4 sets up a truly delicious dramatic scenario: a long, weird weekend at Balmoral Castle during which the royal family is visited not only by Prime Minister Margaret..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
The Queen and Prince Philip's best quotes on married life [Video]

The Queen and Prince Philip's best quotes on married life

A series of quotes from the Queen and Prince Philip on their love, marriage and happiness together.

Credit: Harper's Bazaar     Duration: 03:01Published
Queen Elizabeth leads birthday tributes to Prince Charles on his 72nd birthday [Video]

Queen Elizabeth leads birthday tributes to Prince Charles on his 72nd birthday

To mark the Prince of Wales' 72nd birthday, the Royal Family social media accounts posted a throwback photo of baby Charles sat on his mother's lap and a second photo of them both laughing.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 02:16Published

