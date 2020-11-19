Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip celebrate 73rd anniversary with sweet card from great-grandchildren
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip rang in their 73rd wedding anniversary with a sentimental gift – homemade cards from their great-grandchildren.
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Member of the British Royal Family, consort to Queen Elizabeth II
Elizabeth II Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms since 1952
