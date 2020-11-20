Could you live on $40 a day? Readers respond to call for permanent increase in JobSeeker payment
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
While some readers said that the unemployed expected too much from government, and JobSeeker was only ever designed to be a short-term safety net, for others it was simple: Australia can and must do better to help those out of work.
