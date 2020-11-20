Global  
 

Quinn Ewers, top-ranked quarterback recruit in 2022 class, commits to Ohio State

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
The commitment from Quinn Ewers comes three weeks after the top-ranked quarterback prospect decommitted from Texas.
Quinn Ewers, top-ranked quarterback recruit in 2022 class, commits to Ohio State

 The commitment from Quinn Ewers comes three weeks after the top-ranked quarterback prospect decommitted from Texas.
