Quinn Ewers, top-ranked quarterback recruit in 2022 class, commits to Ohio State
The commitment from Quinn Ewers comes three weeks after the top-ranked quarterback prospect decommitted from Texas.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ohio State University public research university in Columbus, Ohio, United States
Alabama remains at No. 1 followed by Notre Dame in Amway Coaches PollAlabama remained No. 1 in the Amway Coaches Poll after Week 11 in college football followed by Notre Dame and Ohio State.
USATODAY.com
Nearly 20% Of Americans Wouldn't Un-Invite Loved One With COVID-19 Symptoms To Thanksgiving Dinner
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Researchers Discover Vampire Bats Practice Social Distancing When Sick
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
Texas State of the United States of America
Covid 19 coronavirus: Texas rules out another lockdown as virus surgesAs Texas shattered a single-day record with 12,000 new coronavirus cases reported, Republican Governor Greg Abbott on Friday ruled out another lockdown and..
New Zealand Herald
Matthew McConaughey Mulls Run for Texas Governor, Leaves Door OpenMatthew McConaughey is clearly flirting with running for Governor of Texas ... what's not clear is exactly when he'd do it. The Oscar winner gave separate..
TMZ.com
Matthew McConaughey 'could be' interested in running for Texas governor
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources