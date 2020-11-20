Global  
 

A Third Member of the Cincinnati City Council Is Charged With Corruption

Friday, 20 November 2020
The charges against Alexander Sittenfeld, a mayoral hopeful, stunned local political leaders and reinforced what federal prosecutors have called a “culture of corruption” that has undermined trust in City Hall.
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published
News video: Mayor John Cranley gives remarks after third City Council public corruption arrest in 2020

Mayor John Cranley gives remarks after third City Council public corruption arrest in 2020 16:42

 Cranley said it's "time to clean house" after a third member of City Council was arrested Thursday, Nov. 19 on public corruption charges.

