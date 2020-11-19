Right Said Fred: We're not COVID deniers - but living like hermits is killing the country

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources COVID-19, isolation taking toll on students' mental health



With the new challenges of living amid a COVID-19 pandemic, experts are seeing mental health issues in children and teenagers rise across the country and in the Tri-State. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:08 Published 6 hours ago Ireland to be placed in second lockdown



Ireland will be placed in a second lockdown in a bid to curb the spread ofCovid-19. The Irish Government has agreed to impose the highest level ofrestrictions under its five-tiered plan for living with.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published on October 20, 2020 Woman completes ultimate DIY renovation project of one of Britain's last fully working windmills



A homeowner has completed the ultimate lockdown DIY project of one of Britain's last fully-working windmills - after using a cherry picker to paint the sails by hand. Jeanette McGarry, 58,.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:44 Published on September 23, 2020