Rafael Nadal beats Stefanos Tsitsipas, on track for maiden year-ending ATP Finals title
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Rafael Nadal defeated defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas as he kept his chances of winning his first-ever year-ending ATP finals title alive by reaching the semi-finals.
