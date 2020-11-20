Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rafael Nadal beats Stefanos Tsitsipas, on track for maiden year-ending ATP Finals title

DNA Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Rafael Nadal defeated defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas as he kept his chances of winning his first-ever year-ending ATP finals title alive by reaching the semi-finals.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nadal wins 13th French Open title [Video]

Nadal wins 13th French Open title

Spaniard Rafael Nadal inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats on great rival Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on Sunday, thrashing the world number one 6-0 6-2 7-5 to lift a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:04Published
Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles [Video]

Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles

The 34-year-old Spaniard brought his Grand Slam tally to 20 with a near-perfect performance against the Serbian No1 seed at Roland Garros.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:50Published
Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title? [Video]

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?

Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open. Nadal has an unparalleled record at..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Dominic Thiem beats Tsitsipas in ATP Finals opener

 Dominic Thiem beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the opening singles match of the ATP Finals on Sunday as Rafael Nadal prepared to launch his bid for a first title at...
Mid-Day

ATP Finals: Rafael Nadal drawn with Dominic Thiem & Stefanos Tsitsipas

 Spain's Rafael Nadal is drawn in an exciting group containing US Open champion Dominic Thiem as he looks to win a maiden ATP Finals title.
BBC Sport