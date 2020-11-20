Senior Republican senator Marco Rubio slams Beijing for 'bullying' Australia Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Senior United States senator Marco Rubio has lashed the Chinese government for its "economic coercion" against Australia, saying it is important for a global alliance of democracies to speak up in support of Canberra. 👓 View full article

