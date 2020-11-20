Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Senior Republican senator Marco Rubio slams Beijing for 'bullying' Australia

Sydney Morning Herald Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Senior United States senator Marco Rubio has lashed the Chinese government for its "economic coercion" against Australia, saying it is important for a global alliance of democracies to speak up in support of Canberra.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like