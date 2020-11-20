Senior Republican senator Marco Rubio slams Beijing for 'bullying' Australia
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Senior United States senator Marco Rubio has lashed the Chinese government for its "economic coercion" against Australia, saying it is important for a global alliance of democracies to speak up in support of Canberra.
Senior United States senator Marco Rubio has lashed the Chinese government for its "economic coercion" against Australia, saying it is important for a global alliance of democracies to speak up in support of Canberra.
|
|
You Might Like