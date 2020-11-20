US presidential election: Georgia hand tally of votes complete, Biden wins state
Friday, 20 November 2020 () The AP officially called the state of Georgia and its 16 Electoral College votes for Joe Biden after a hand count of ballots completed on Thursday confirmed the results of the presidential election.
It was a wild day in politics as Georgia reaffirmed Biden's win after a recount, President Trump again refused to concede and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, had a bit of a malfunction on national television. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports