Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US presidential election: Georgia hand tally of votes complete, Biden wins state

euronews Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
The AP officially called the state of Georgia and its 16 Electoral College votes for Joe Biden after a hand count of ballots completed on Thursday confirmed the results of the presidential election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Biden Again Declared Winner In Georgia, Giuliani Feels The Heat

Biden Again Declared Winner In Georgia, Giuliani Feels The Heat 02:37

 It was a wild day in politics as Georgia reaffirmed Biden's win after a recount, President Trump again refused to concede and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, had a bit of a malfunction on national television. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Running Out Of Legal Options To Fight Election Results [Video]

Trump Running Out Of Legal Options To Fight Election Results

A hand recount in Georgia has reaffirmed Joe Biden's win in the state. Trump continues to cast doubt on the results of the election, while Biden's patience at the transition of power delay wears thin.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:28Published
Will Arizona votes count? [Video]

Will Arizona votes count?

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs threatens legal action to meet certification deadline.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:32Published
Georgia recount numbers coming in a few hours [Video]

Georgia recount numbers coming in a few hours

In just a matter of hours, we could get the tally to Georgia's ballot recount. Georgia law required the hand re-count because the margin between President-Elect Joe Biden and President Trump was so..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Georgia hand tally of votes is complete, affirming Biden lead

 A hand tally of ballots cast in Georgia for the presidential race has been completed, and it affirms Democrat Joe Biden's narrow lead over Republican President...
Japan Today

Georgia Begins Hand Tally of Presidential Votes

 Election officials in Georgia's 159 counties have begun a hand tally of the presidential race that stems from an audit required by state law.
Newsmax

Deadline at Hand for Hand Tally of Presidential Race in Georgia

 Election officials across Georgia were expected to complete a hand tally of the presidential race Wednesday night, which would allow state officials to begin the...
Newsmax