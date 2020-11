You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources IPL 2020: MI to take on Kings XI Punjab in Dubai



Mumbai Indians are set to lock horns with Kings XI Punjab in Dubai. Players left their hotel from Abu Dhabi for game in Dubai. Rohit Sharma-led team is comfortably stands at 2nd position in IPL table. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17 Published on October 18, 2020 IPL 2020: Bowled on the weakness of batsman, says Rashid Khan



After securing a win over Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad Right-arm spinner Rashid Khan said that I have been bowling on the weakness of the batsman and got success. "I just try my best to keep it.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:28 Published on October 8, 2020 KKR Vs CSK lock horns in today's match, who will win: Listen to CM Deepak|Oneindia News



Chennai Super Kings certainly proved why they are one of the best teams of the Indian Premier League on Sunday night. MS Dhoni & Co rediscovered the kick which brought them back in the tournament... Credit: Oneindia Duration: 05:54 Published on October 7, 2020