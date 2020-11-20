Global  
 

War Memorial council should be disbanded, SAS display shuttered: ex Defence chief

Brisbane Times Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
A former Defence Force chief and the head of the Australian Defence Association have called on the War Memorial to include allegations of war crimes in its exhibitions.
