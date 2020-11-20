Global  
 

Serbian Orthodox Church Patriarch Irinej dies after coronavirus infection

Deutsche Welle Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Patriarch Irinej, 90, was diagnosed after attending another senior cleric's funeral earlier this month. The Serbian Orthodox Church has 12 million followers worldwide, most of whom live in the Balkans.
