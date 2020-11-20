Michigan officials, Georgia results, Transgender Day of Remembrance: 5 things to know Friday
Michigan officials head to the White House to meet President Trump, Georgia will certify its election results and more news to start your Friday.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America
US election: Joe Biden wins Georgia after controversial vote recountUS President-elect Joe Biden has won Georgia and its 16 electoral votes, an extraordinary victory for Democrats who pushed to expand their electoral map through..
New Zealand Herald
Millions of dollars pour into Georgia ahead of Senate runoff electionsIn just two weeks, over $125 million has poured into Georgia's high-stakes Senate runoff races. Much of the campaign fundraising is coming from outside of the..
CBS News
Biden's win in Georgia reaffirmed after recountThe president can request a recount because the results were still within 0.5%, but not until after statewide certification of results, which has to take place..
CBS News
At a Georgia rally, Republicans avoid mentioning Trump’s loss while trying to drum up support for runoff.
NYTimes.com
Michigan State of the United States of America
Trump shifts strategy to hold power, deny Biden
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:54Published
More claims of wrongdoing, still no evidence: Trump asks judge to throw out questioned ballots or the entire election in PennsylvaniaThe Trump campaign has sued in key states he has lost, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada, seeking to overturn the results.
USATODAY.com
Trump Targets Michigan in His Ploy to Subvert the ElectionIn a brazen step, the president invited Republican state leaders in Michigan to the White House as he and his allies try to prevent the state from certifying Joe..
NYTimes.com
2020 Daily Trail Markers: Top Republican Michigan legislators to meet Friday with TrumpThe meeting comes at the president's request.
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Justice Dept. Executes Man for 1994 Kidnapping and MurderThe execution of Orlando Cordia Hall was the eighth since the Trump administration revived capital punishment for federal crimes and the first of three scheduled..
NYTimes.com
Transgender Day of Remembrance Day to memorialize those who have been killed as a result of transphobia
Transgender Day of Remembrance to be marked amid deadly year2020 is on pace to be the deadliest in recent years for transgender and gender non-conforming people, new data shows.
CBS News
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Fauci underscores vaccine safety amid virus surgeThe nation's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Thursday that "he wants to settle" concerns about a coronavirus vaccine as he returns to the..
USATODAY.com
US election: How other incumbents left the White House after losingDonald Trump joins a small group of US presidents who lost the election while in office.
BBC News
What the Trump administration is prioritizing before the inaugurationAs the nation struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump’s team is continuing to contest the results of the 2020 election. CBS News chief..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources