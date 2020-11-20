Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michigan officials, Georgia results, Transgender Day of Remembrance: 5 things to know Friday

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Michigan officials head to the White House to meet President Trump, Georgia will certify its election results and more news to start your Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America

US election: Joe Biden wins Georgia after controversial vote recount

 US President-elect Joe Biden has won Georgia and its 16 electoral votes, an extraordinary victory for Democrats who pushed to expand their electoral map through..
New Zealand Herald

Millions of dollars pour into Georgia ahead of Senate runoff elections

 In just two weeks, over $125 million has poured into Georgia's high-stakes Senate runoff races. Much of the campaign fundraising is coming from outside of the..
CBS News

Biden's win in Georgia reaffirmed after recount

 The president can request a recount because the results were still within 0.5%, but not until after statewide certification of results, which has to take place..
CBS News

Michigan Michigan State of the United States of America

Trump shifts strategy to hold power, deny Biden [Video]

Trump shifts strategy to hold power, deny Biden

[NFA] With legal efforts to overturn his loss in the U.S. presidential election flailing, President Donald Trump's campaign is trying to persuade Republican state legislators to intervene in battleground states won by Democratic rival Joe Biden. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:54Published

More claims of wrongdoing, still no evidence: Trump asks judge to throw out questioned ballots or the entire election in Pennsylvania

 The Trump campaign has sued in key states he has lost, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada, seeking to overturn the results.
USATODAY.com

Trump Targets Michigan in His Ploy to Subvert the Election

 In a brazen step, the president invited Republican state leaders in Michigan to the White House as he and his allies try to prevent the state from certifying Joe..
NYTimes.com

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Top Republican Michigan legislators to meet Friday with Trump

 The meeting comes at the president's request.
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Justice Dept. Executes Man for 1994 Kidnapping and Murder

 The execution of Orlando Cordia Hall was the eighth since the Trump administration revived capital punishment for federal crimes and the first of three scheduled..
NYTimes.com

Transgender Day of Remembrance Transgender Day of Remembrance Day to memorialize those who have been killed as a result of transphobia

Transgender Day of Remembrance to be marked amid deadly year

 2020 is on pace to be the deadliest in recent years for transgender and gender non-conforming people, new data shows.
CBS News

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Fauci underscores vaccine safety amid virus surge

 The nation's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Thursday that "he wants to settle" concerns about a coronavirus vaccine as he returns to the..
USATODAY.com

US election: How other incumbents left the White House after losing

 Donald Trump joins a small group of US presidents who lost the election while in office.
BBC News

What the Trump administration is prioritizing before the inauguration

 As the nation struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump’s team is continuing to contest the results of the 2020 election. CBS News chief..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

How residents of these states are the best at saving money [Video]

How residents of these states are the best at saving money

New Yorkers are officially the most savings-conscious residents, according to a new poll of Americans from all 50 states. A new survey of 5,000 Americans, 100 from each state, found that New Yorkers..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published
Trump Campaign Files New Lawsuit Contesting Michigan Election Results [Video]

Trump Campaign Files New Lawsuit Contesting Michigan Election Results

Skyler Henry reports on latest moves by the Trump Administration to contest election results (11-11-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:09Published
Trump Claims in Georgia and Michigan Are Dismissed by Judges [Video]

Trump Claims in Georgia and Michigan Are Dismissed by Judges

Trump Claims in Georgia and Michigan, Are Dismissed by Judges. On Thursday, judges in both states dismissed lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign. The Associated Press called the race in..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

The Real Trump Coup – OpEd

The Real Trump Coup – OpEd Trump puts whiteness first and that means he will always have support and Republican leaders know it. Joe Biden has garnered more than 270 electoral votes and...
Eurasia Review

America’s Elites (Not Trump) Are Responsible For Undermining American Democracy – OpEd

America’s Elites (Not Trump) Are Responsible For Undermining American Democracy – OpEd By Tho Bishop* It is an overplayed cliché to refer to the insanity of the current year. Still, 2020 manages to surprise. It is increasingly looking like 2020...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •SBS

NY probes Trump consulting payments that reduced his taxes

 NEW YORK (AP) — New York's attorney general has sent a subpoena to the Trump Organization for records related to consulting fees paid to Ivanka Trump as part...
SeattlePI.com