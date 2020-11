You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Aide to Azerbaijan president visits ruins of city in Nagorno-Karabakh reclaimed from Armenians



An aide to Azerbaijan's president has visited Fuzuli, a city that was handed over to the Azeris from Armenians as part of a deal to end the bloody six-week-long conflict in the disputed Nagorno-Karabak Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:54 Published 15 hours ago Azerbaijan aims to take Armenia to international court



Azerbaijan’s government will invite international experts to assess the damage before going to the international court against what it calls Armenian 'war crimes'. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:58 Published 20 hours ago Azerbaijan to sue Armenia for 'vandalism'



Al Jazeera has been given rare access to the town of Fuzuli which was recently recaptured by its forces. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:31 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Iran The Big Loser In Nagorno-Karabakh War – OpEd By Luke Coffey* An almost three-decades-old conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh was brought to an end this week after 45 days of...

Eurasia Review 6 days ago