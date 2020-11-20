Global  
 

Adelaide Oval still favoured for first Test but MCG ready to step in

The Age Friday, 20 November 2020
Cricket Australia is planning for the first Test against India to remain in Adelaide next month but the Melbourne Cricket Club is open to staging the day-night clash if required.
