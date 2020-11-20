Adelaide Oval still favoured for first Test but MCG ready to step in Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Cricket Australia is planning for the first Test against India to remain in Adelaide next month but the Melbourne Cricket Club is open to staging the day-night clash if required. 👓 View full article

