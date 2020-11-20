Adelaide Oval still favoured for first Test but MCG ready to step in
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Cricket Australia is planning for the first Test against India to remain in Adelaide next month but the Melbourne Cricket Club is open to staging the day-night clash if required.
