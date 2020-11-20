Global  
 

Surprise! Amazon's Black Friday 2020 sale is here with tons of amazing deals

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Black Friday 2020 has officially kicked off at Amazon with a ton of impressive deals—find out more details.
News video: This Black Friday Shopping Guide Will Help You Land the Best Deals

This Black Friday Shopping Guide Will Help You Land the Best Deals 01:28

 This Black Friday, Shopping Guide , Will Help You Land the Best Deals. It can be hard to find the best Black Friday deals, . but some retailers, such as Target, Best Buy and Newegg are offering price-match protection this holiday season. Wirecutter Deals also helped to compile an informative...

Eero’s security subscription now lets you block sites on your home network

Amazon-owned Eero is adding new features to its $2.99-per-month Eero Secure subscription plan, including new ways to give users more..
Amazon Rumored To Be Laying Off [Video]

Amazon Rumored To Be Laying Off

Business Insider and the Financial Times are reporting that Amazon is laying off dozens of R&D and manufacturing staff. The staff are working on delivery drone service Amazon Prime Air. The company is turning to two external manufacturers to build components for the drones. Additional deals potentially in the pipeline, a person familiar with Amazon's plans told the paper. Amazon's drone deliveries are still "years away." The company said development will "slowly but surely" progress in 2021.

Amazon announces upgraded Echo Frames smart glasses as it opens availability to everyone

Amazon has announced an upgraded model of its Echo Frames smart glasses, adding better sound quality, longer battery life, and new..
YouTube’s biggest child star is getting his own show on Amazon

 Ryan Kaji, the nine-year-old star of YouTube’s popular Ryan’s World channel, is expanding his empire with a new show on Amazon Kids Plus. This marks the..
Deals: Get Up to $100 Off Apple's 2020 iPad Pro Lineup

 There are a number of solid discounts happening this week for Apple's latest iPad Pro models, as well as for the 2020 iPad Air. Amazon has the most sales for...
Amazon's warehouse plans reverberate across US industrial markets

 As the pandemic stretches Amazon’s resources, the company is expanding its logistics network at a staggering clip. And the expansion comes as Amazon has...
The new Amazon Echo is already $30 off

 *SAVE $30: *Save on the all-new* *fourth generation Amazon Echo this Black Friday, and get it for only $69.99 as of Nov. 20.  ...
