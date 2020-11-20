Global  
 

Fauci says Santa Claus has 'innate immunity', won't be spreading COVID-19 to anyone this Christmas

Friday, 20 November 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci is telling kids not to worry about Santa Claus spreading COVID-19 on Christmas. Santa has been taking extra precautions this year.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Santa Claus taking Zoom calls from the North Pole

Santa Claus taking Zoom calls from the North Pole 01:02

 Santa Claus is doing his bit to help families enjoy a seasonal traditionsafely, launching live Zoom sessions from his home in the North Pole, via anonline Christmas grotto. Teaming up with festive events producer Underbelly(Edinburgh's Christmas and Christmas in Leicester Square, London), the...

