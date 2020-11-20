Fauci says Santa Claus has 'innate immunity', won't be spreading COVID-19 to anyone this Christmas
Dr. Anthony Fauci is telling kids not to worry about Santa Claus spreading COVID-19 on Christmas. Santa has been taking extra precautions this year.
