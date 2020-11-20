Fauci says Santa Claus has 'innate immunity', won't be spreading COVID-19 to anyone this Christmas

Hancock: We're working on a plan for Christmas



Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the Government and the devolved administrations are working to agree on a set of Christmas rules that will "keep us safe" but "allow people to see their loved ones." Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:36 Published on January 1, 1970