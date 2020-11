You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Azerbaijan aims to take Armenia to international court



Azerbaijan’s government will invite international experts to assess the damage before going to the international court against what it calls Armenian 'war crimes'. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:58 Published 23 hours ago Azerbaijan to sue Armenia for 'vandalism'



Al Jazeera has been given rare access to the town of Fuzuli which was recently recaptured by its forces. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:31 Published 1 day ago Azerbaijan extends Armenian pullout deadline from Kalbajar



Residents of Armenian origin in Kalbajar district are on a mass exodus as Azerbaijan is due to formally take over. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:00 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources Azerbaijan forces enter land ceded by Armenia under the Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal Azerbaijani army units have entered a territory ceded by Armenian forces in a ceasefire deal following fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

SBS 2 hours ago