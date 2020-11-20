|
|
Thanksgiving 2020 will be different. It's a time to save lives and celebrate resilience.
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
We must be smart and responsible in fighting this enemy, COVID-19. But shutting down Thanksgiving does not mean shutting down love and gratitude.
|
|
