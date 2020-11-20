'We are a nation of laws, not tweets': Republican Sens. Romney and Sasse decry Trump efforts to challenge election

Ben Sasse's Re-Election To Senate All But Assured



Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse faces off against Democrat Chris Janicek. Sasse was first elected to the US Senate in 2014. He handily won his seat by over 30 percentage points. Nebraskans overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Business Insider reports the Senate is a "safe" Republican seat.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published now