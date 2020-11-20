Global  
 

'We are a nation of laws, not tweets': Republican Sens. Romney and Sasse decry Trump efforts to challenge election

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
"It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President," Romney said of Trump's contacts with local officials.
