'We are a nation of laws, not tweets': Republican Sens. Romney and Sasse decry Trump efforts to challenge election
"It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President," Romney said of Trump's contacts with local officials.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mitt Romney American politician
Loser: Donald Trump derided defeat– now he must live with itWhat was once the president’s go-to insult now unequivocally applies to him, as his record of failure finally catches up with him In the Manichean world of..
WorldNews
Why is Wall Street leaning left?
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 03:17Published
Mitt Romney Did Not Vote for Donald Trump in 2020 Election
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:08Published
Trump faces a 'Gray Revolt' among older voters
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:25Published
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Trump shifts strategy to hold power, deny Biden
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:54Published
US election: Could Donald Trump's hold over Republican Party quickly fade?Even in defeat, Donald Trump's grip over the Republican Party looks supreme.The US President got about 74 million votes this election on latest counting, 10..
New Zealand Herald
Covid 19 coronavirus: Texas rules out another lockdown as virus surgesAs Texas shattered a single-day record with 12,000 new coronavirus cases reported, Republican Governor Greg Abbott on Friday ruled out another lockdown and..
New Zealand Herald
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Doctor on President-elect Biden's COVID-19 advisory board discusses CDC travel guidelinesDr. Atul Gawande of President-elect Biden's COVID-19 advisory board joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the CDC's guidelines on Thanksgiving travel and his..
CBS News
Rudy Giuliani and President Trump's legal team continue to undermine the electionThe president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and legal team held a press conference at the RNC that undermined the 2020 election. Weijia Jiang reports from..
CBS News
HHS Secretary Alex Azar on surge in COVID-19 cases and communication between Trump, Biden teamsHealth and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the surge in coronavirus cases across the country and whether information on..
CBS News
Most Americans want protections for LGBTQ people. Biden could finally make that happenAfter four years of President Trump, victories for Biden and LGBTQ state lawmakers have created a "reason for hope" for many LGBTQ Americans.
USATODAY.com
Ben Sasse United States Senator from Nebraska
Ben Sasse's Re-Election To Senate All But Assured
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
GOP running short on time to defend Senate majority
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:17Published
Sen. Sasse gives 'eighth grade civics' lesson
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:24Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources