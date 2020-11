You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Security Guard Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Man In Dallas



A security guard was arrested for a shooting that left a man in critical condition near an apartment complex in Dallas Friday afternoon, police said. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:22 Published 2 weeks ago ‘He did not deserve this’: Patient sues California hospital after security guards allegedly beat him unconscious



A 40-year-old Black man filed a lawsuit this week against Loma Linda University Medical Center and eight security guards for allegedly attacking him in 2018. Credit: KTLA Duration: 02:00 Published on October 23, 2020 'Needless, Awful Tragedy': Homeless Man Sues Loma Linda Hospital Over 2018 Beating



A security camera in the emergency room at Loma Linda University Medical Center caught the moment security guards took down a homeless man two years ago. Now the man is suing. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:59 Published on October 23, 2020