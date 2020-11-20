Global  
 

Bitcoin surge: 73% of millionaires already invested or plan to invest in cryptocurrencies

WorldNews Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Bitcoin surge: 73% of millionaires already invested or plan to invest in cryptocurrenciesNovember 18, 2020 (Investorideas.com Newswire) As Bitcoin...
Bitcoin Decentralized cryptocurrency

Institutional money may propel Bitcoin to $250K in one year's time, says macro investor

 According to macro investor Raoul Pal, the latest Bitcoin rally is just the beginning of an institutional-investor-led bull market. ......
WorldNews

Bitcoin whale clusters show these are the strong support levels

 Since topping out at $19,484, Bitcoin price has struggled to reclaim the $17,000-$18,000 level. As the price continues to decline, traders are targeting key..
WorldNews

Bitcoin And Crypto Black Friday 2020 Deals And Discounts

 Today is the day after Thanksgiving in the United States, also known as Black Friday – a day when retailers everywhere offer the year’s best deals and..
WorldNews
Bitcoin leads cryptocurrency selloff [Video]

Bitcoin leads cryptocurrency selloff

Bitcoin led a broad cryptocurrency selloff on Thursday, dropping 9.7% to $16,933 after having hit its highest level in nearly two years earlier this week. Ciara Lee reports.

Bitcoin dives from multi-yearly high to $18,400 despite positive on-chain metrics

 Bitcoin price slumps to test support at $18,400 and the 50 SMA, respectively. The IOMAP on-chain model reveals that the least resistance path is upwards. Bitcoin..
WorldNews

Bitcoin (BTC) Inches Closer to $19,000 Today Moving Past $350B Market Cap

Bitcoin (BTC) Inches Closer to $19,000 Today Moving Past $350B Market Cap It looks like Bitcoin bulls are preparing to take the BTC price above its all-time high of $20,000. While the BTC market rally has been overwhelming, several...
The Wall Street Journal captures Bitcoin in its front page

The Wall Street Journal captures Bitcoin in its front page It’s no longer news that the mainstream financial sector is gradually warming up to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Blockchain, the technology behind Bitcoin,...
Celebrate Bitcoin Black Friday, Propel The Bitcoin Circular Economy

 To help our readers celebrate Bitcoin Black Friday, we’ve compiled a set of articles on the importance of the Bitcoin circular economy.
