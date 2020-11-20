Global  
 

Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev, advances to semi-finals at ATP Finals

Friday, 20 November 2020
Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev, advances to semi-finals at ATP FinalsLondon: Novak Djokovic advanced to the semi-finals at the ATP Finals and eliminated Alexander Zverev on Friday by beating the German 6-3, 7-6 in an empty O2 Arena. The top-ranked Djokovic set up a match against Dominic...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Djokovic sad for Zverev over off-court problems

Djokovic sad for Zverev over off-court problems 03:07

 Novak Djokovic offers sympathy to Alexander Zverev over allegations of domestic abuse by an ex-girlfriend.

ATP Finals: Dominic Thiem recovers to stun Novak Djokovic and make final

 Dominic Thiem came back from the brink of defeat to beat Novak Djokovic in a gripping last-four clash at the ATP Finals on Saturday as he reached the final for..
ATP Finals 2020: Dominic Thiem beats Novak Djokovic to reach London final

 Dominic Thiem fights his way past world number one Novak Djokovic to book a place in the title decider at the ATP Finals in London.
Australian Open crowds at 10% capacity would be a boon, says Djokovic [Video]

Australian Open crowds at 10% capacity would be a boon, says Djokovic

World number one Novak Djokovic says he hopes some crowds can return in time for Australian Open after reports attendance could be as high as 50 percent.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:41Published

ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev to make semi-finals

 Novak Djokovic defeats Alexander Zverev in straight sets to reach the last four of the ATP Finals in London.
Djokovic urges government 'support' players over Australian Open preparations [Video]

Djokovic urges government 'support' players over Australian Open preparations

The Australian Open might as well be decided by the 'toss of a coin' according to Alexander Zverev as the German and Novak Djokovic urge the authorities help the players as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:04Published

Alexander Zverev beats Diego Schwartzman with one eye on ATP Finals last four

 Alexander Zverev boosted his chances of reaching the semi-finals of the Nitto ATP Finals with a three-set win over Diego Schwartzman. Zverev, the 2018 champion,..
ATP Finals 2020: Rafael Nadal beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to make last four

 Rafael Nadal reaches the last four of the ATP Finals by beating 2019 champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets.
Parliament Christmas tree arrives in London [Video]

Parliament Christmas tree arrives in London

A tree felled in Northumberland’s Kielder Forest on Tuesday has been erectedin New Palace Yard outside the Houses of Parliament, where it will bedecorated for Christmas. On Saturday, a crane lowered it into its new homeopposite Parliament Square in London after its long journey by road from theNorth East.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published
Priti Patel leaves Home Office [Video]

Priti Patel leaves Home Office

Home Secretary Priti Patel leaves her central London office, following theresignation of Sir Alex Allan, the Government’s adviser on ministerialstandards, after the Prime Minister judged that she did not breach the rulesdespite being found to have bullied staff.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:18Published

ATP Finals: 'Super focussed' Dominic Thiem overpowers Rafael Nadal

 Dominic Thiem held his nerve to claim an impressive 7-6, 7-6 win against Rafael Nadal at the ATP Finals as the Austrian moved to the brink of a place in the..
WorldNews

Novak Djokovic beats Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2 at ATP Finals

 LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic overcame an early break to beat Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2 Monday at the season-ending ATP Finals in an empty O2 Arena. The..
WorldNews

Nadal cruises at ATP Finals as Thiem takes revenge against Tsitsipas

 Rafael Nadal launched his bid for a first ATP Finals trophy in style on Sunday, taming in-form Andrey Rublev in straight sets in London after Dominic Thiem beat..
WorldNews

Djokovic eyes record as Nadal seeks first ATP Finals crown

 Novak Djokovic is bidding to win the ATP Finals for a record-equalling sixth time as Rafael Nadal chases the biggest title missing from his glittering resume at..
WorldNews

CBC.ca

Mid-Day

