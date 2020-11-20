Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev, advances to semi-finals at ATP Finals
London: Novak Djokovic advanced to the semi-finals at the ATP Finals and eliminated Alexander Zverev on Friday by beating the German 6-3, 7-6 in an empty O2 Arena. The top-ranked Djokovic set up a match against Dominic...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Novak Djokovic Serbian tennis player
ATP Finals: Dominic Thiem recovers to stun Novak Djokovic and make finalDominic Thiem came back from the brink of defeat to beat Novak Djokovic in a gripping last-four clash at the ATP Finals on Saturday as he reached the final for..
WorldNews
ATP Finals 2020: Dominic Thiem beats Novak Djokovic to reach London finalDominic Thiem fights his way past world number one Novak Djokovic to book a place in the title decider at the ATP Finals in London.
BBC News
Australian Open crowds at 10% capacity would be a boon, says Djokovic
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:41Published
Alexander Zverev German tennis player
ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev to make semi-finalsNovak Djokovic defeats Alexander Zverev in straight sets to reach the last four of the ATP Finals in London.
BBC News
Djokovic urges government 'support' players over Australian Open preparations
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:04Published
Alexander Zverev beats Diego Schwartzman with one eye on ATP Finals last fourAlexander Zverev boosted his chances of reaching the semi-finals of the Nitto ATP Finals with a three-set win over Diego Schwartzman. Zverev, the 2018 champion,..
WorldNews
ATP Finals
ATP Finals 2020: Rafael Nadal beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to make last fourRafael Nadal reaches the last four of the ATP Finals by beating 2019 champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets.
BBC News
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Parliament Christmas tree arrives in London
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published
Priti Patel leaves Home Office
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:18Published
The O2 Arena Multi-purpose indoor arena located in The O2 in London
ATP Finals: 'Super focussed' Dominic Thiem overpowers Rafael NadalDominic Thiem held his nerve to claim an impressive 7-6, 7-6 win against Rafael Nadal at the ATP Finals as the Austrian moved to the brink of a place in the..
WorldNews
Novak Djokovic beats Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2 at ATP FinalsLONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic overcame an early break to beat Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2 Monday at the season-ending ATP Finals in an empty O2 Arena. The..
WorldNews
Nadal cruises at ATP Finals as Thiem takes revenge against TsitsipasRafael Nadal launched his bid for a first ATP Finals trophy in style on Sunday, taming in-form Andrey Rublev in straight sets in London after Dominic Thiem beat..
WorldNews
Djokovic eyes record as Nadal seeks first ATP Finals crownNovak Djokovic is bidding to win the ATP Finals for a record-equalling sixth time as Rafael Nadal chases the biggest title missing from his glittering resume at..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources