What caused Rudy Giuliani’s bizarre hair malfunction?
Rudy Giuliani gave a news conference yesterday in which, as he continued to cast doubt on the results of the US presidential election, he appeared to be starting to melt. Speaking from the headquarters of the Republican National Committee, in Washington, DC, Giuliani grew increasingly agitated as he expanded on the debunked allegations of widespread voter fraud that he has pursued since the election was called for Joe Biden earlier this month. About 40 minutes into his statement his sweat began to drip in colour. By the time Giuliani began to take questions from reporters, the dark rivulets of liquid streaking down his face had become impossible to ignore, even as he pleaded with those...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rudy Giuliani American attorney and politician
Rudy Giuliani's son, Andrew, positive with COVID a day after attending news conference with father on election fraud claimsThe list of those close to Trump who have been infected includes White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who tested positive earlier this month.
USATODAY.com
Critics roast Rudy Giuliani after dark liquid dripped on his face during a news conferenceCritics took jabs at President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani after dark liquid was seen dripping down his face during a press conference.
USATODAY.com
Rudy Giuliani and President Trump's legal team continue to undermine the electionThe president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and legal team held a press conference at the RNC that undermined the 2020 election. Weijia Jiang reports from..
CBS News
Hair Dye Streams Down Rudy Giuliani’s Face
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:00Published
Washington, D.C. Capital district of the United States of America
What the Trump administration is prioritizing before the inaugurationAs the nation struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump’s team is continuing to contest the results of the 2020 election. CBS News chief..
CBS News
Activists rally in DC to pressure Biden on climateActivists from a number of progressive groups rallied in Washington to push President-elect Joe Biden to uphold his commitments on climate change. (Nov...
USATODAY.com
Smithsonian's DC-area sites to close again due to COVID-19, with no set reopening dateAfter reopening seven Washington-area museums and the National Zoo over the summer, the Smithsonian is closing them again Monday as COVID-19 cases rise.
USATODAY.com
Republican National Committee Top institution of the U.S. Republican Party
Trump 'not thinking' of election night speech yet
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50Published
US Election Day: Trump visits the Republican National Committee’s annex in Arlington, Virginia
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 02:06Published
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Biden legal advisor: Trump's MI challenge 'abuse of office'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:11Published
'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:02Published
John Bolton says Republican leaders need to "speak the truth" about Trump's false election fraud claimsPresident-elect Joe Biden is forging ahead with the White House transition despite facing steep hurdles from the Trump administration. Former Trump national..
CBS News
'The numbers don't lie' - GA sec of state
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05Published
'It cannot be done': Biden lawyer says Michigan electoral plot would be unconstitutional"The harm is real. But there is absolutely no chance Donald Trump can be successful in what it is he's trying to do," Biden lawyer Bob Bauer said.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources