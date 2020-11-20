Global  
 

What caused Rudy Giuliani’s bizarre hair malfunction?

WorldNews Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
What caused Rudy Giuliani’s bizarre hair malfunction?Rudy Giuliani gave a news conference yesterday in which, as he continued to cast doubt on the results of the US presidential election, he appeared to be starting to melt. Speaking from the headquarters of the Republican National Committee, in Washington, DC, Giuliani grew increasingly agitated as he expanded on the debunked allegations of widespread voter fraud that he has pursued since the election was called for Joe Biden earlier this month. About 40 minutes into his statement his sweat began to drip in colour. By the time Giuliani began to take questions from reporters, the dark rivulets of liquid streaking down his face had become impossible to ignore, even as he pleaded with those...
Rudy Giuliani's son, Andrew, positive with COVID a day after attending news conference with father on election fraud claims

 The list of those close to Trump who have been infected includes White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who tested positive earlier this month.
Critics roast Rudy Giuliani after dark liquid dripped on his face during a news conference

 Critics took jabs at President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani after dark liquid was seen dripping down his face during a press conference.
 
Rudy Giuliani and President Trump's legal team continue to undermine the election

 The president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and legal team held a press conference at the RNC that undermined the 2020 election. Weijia Jiang reports from..
Rudy Giuliani appeared to have hair dye dripping down his face during a press conference. Donald Trump's lawyer was sweating heavily on stage at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC. The former Mayor of New York repeated baseless claims that voter fraud affected the results of the 2020 election. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

What the Trump administration is prioritizing before the inauguration

 As the nation struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump’s team is continuing to contest the results of the 2020 election. CBS News chief..
Activists rally in DC to pressure Biden on climate

 Activists from a number of progressive groups rallied in Washington to push President-elect Joe Biden to uphold his commitments on climate change. (Nov...
Smithsonian's DC-area sites to close again due to COVID-19, with no set reopening date

 After reopening seven Washington-area museums and the National Zoo over the summer, the Smithsonian is closing them again Monday as COVID-19 cases rise.
Trump 'not thinking' of election night speech yet [Video]

Trump 'not thinking' of election night speech yet

President Donald Trump visited the Republican National Committee campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, on election day and said, "I'm not thinking about (a) concession speech or acceptance speech yet" but added, "we should be entitled to know who won on November 3."

US Election Day: Trump visits the Republican National Committee’s annex in Arlington, Virginia [Video]

US Election Day: Trump visits the Republican National Committee’s annex in Arlington, Virginia

Biden legal advisor: Trump's MI challenge 'abuse of office' [Video]

Biden legal advisor: Trump's MI challenge 'abuse of office'

President-elect Joe Biden's campaign legal advisor Bob Bauer on Friday said he sees no legal basis for overturning the Michigan election results as President Donald Trump meets with Michigan lawmakers at White House in his attempt to challenge Biden's win.

'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount [Video]

'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount

[NFA] After a painstaking recount, Georgia officials confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the battleground state on Nov. 3, further narrowing the president's dubious effort to overturn the election results. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

John Bolton says Republican leaders need to "speak the truth" about Trump's false election fraud claims

 President-elect Joe Biden is forging ahead with the White House transition despite facing steep hurdles from the Trump administration. Former Trump national..
'The numbers don't lie' - GA sec of state [Video]

'The numbers don't lie' - GA sec of state

President Donald Trump's desperate bid to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election was dealt another blow on Friday when a high-ranking Georgia official announced President-elect Joe Biden was the winner after a recount in the U.S. state.

'It cannot be done': Biden lawyer says Michigan electoral plot would be unconstitutional

 "The harm is real. But there is absolutely no chance Donald Trump can be successful in what it is he's trying to do," Biden lawyer Bob Bauer said.
Critics took jabs at President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani after dark liquid was seen dripping down his face during a press conference.

It was a wild day in politics as Georgia reaffirmed Biden's win after a recount, President Trump again refused to concede and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, had a bit of a malfunction on..

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, on Thursday (November 19, 2020) appeared to sweat off his hair dye during a news conference on the 2020..

