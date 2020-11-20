Global  
 

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel apologises over bullying revelations

Friday, 20 November 2020
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel apologises over bullying revelationsLondon: A top cabinet ally of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in charge of executing major planks of his post-Brexit agenda, apologised on Friday after an official inquiry into bullying allegations. “I am sorry that my behaviour in the past has upset people. It has never been my intention to cause upset to anyone,” Home Secretary Priti Patel said in a statement. “I care deeply about delivering on the commitments we have made to the people of this...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Priti Patel

Priti Patel "sorry if her behaviour upset people" 00:21

 A report said Home Secretary Priti Patel had not met the standards required ofa government minister, and concluded her behaviour fitted the definition ofbullying. Patel said she was "sorry that my behavior has upset people," thoughshe stopped just short of apologising for the behavior itself.

Health Secretary: Prime Minister does not think Priti Patel broke ministerial code [Video]

Health Secretary: Prime Minister does not think Priti Patel broke ministerial code

Health Secretary Matt Hancock reiterates Prime Minister's support for HomeSecretary Priti Patel, suggesting that he does not think she broke theministerial code.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:24Published
Clarke: Patel 'unintentionally' broke the code [Video]

Clarke: Patel 'unintentionally' broke the code

Local government minister, Simon Clarke, has defended Priti Patel saying she's "forceful, driven and determined" however she is not a "bully". The MP pointed out that the report states the Home Secretary "unintentionally" broke the ministerial code. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:15Published
Gauke: Tradition is to resign for breaking ministerial code [Video]

Gauke: Tradition is to resign for breaking ministerial code

Former Work and Pensions Secretary, David Gauke said despite getting on with Home Secretary, Priti Patel, it’s “tradition in this country to resign” should you break the ministerial code. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:57Published
Boris Johnson defends Priti Patel despite bullying report [Video]

Boris Johnson defends Priti Patel despite bullying report

Boris Johnson has judged the ministerial code was not breached by Priti Patel amid allegations of bullying despite an inquiry into her conduct finding she had "not consistently met the high standards expected of her". Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:25Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Boris Johnson's bullying inquiry chief resigns after the PM refused to sack Priti Patel for shouting and swearing at junior staff

 The Prime Minister's advisor on the ministerial code has resigned after Boris Johnson overruled him and...
WorldNews
Ministerial standards adviser quits as PM contradicts his Patel bullying advice [Video]

Ministerial standards adviser quits as PM contradicts his Patel bullying advice

Boris Johnson’s adviser on ministerial standards has resigned after the PrimeMinister contradicted his advice by judging that Priti Patel did not breachthe rules despite being found to have bullied staff.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:22Published

Bullying inquiry head quits as UK PM backs Patel

 Boris Johnson rejects standards adviser's findings on the behaviour of home secretary towards staff.
BBC News

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev, advances to semi-finals at ATP Finals

 London: Novak Djokovic advanced to the semi-finals at the ATP Finals and eliminated Alexander Zverev on Friday by beating the German 6-3, 7-6 in an empty O2..
WorldNews

ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev to make semi-finals

 Novak Djokovic defeats Alexander Zverev in straight sets to reach the last four of the ATP Finals in London.
BBC News

OneWeb satellite internet company is officially reborn

 The OneWeb satellite operator has formally emerged from bankruptcy. Ownership has transferred to a new company with its principal shareholders now being the UK..
WorldNews
London's West Indian community shines in new films [Video]

London's West Indian community shines in new films

Actor Letitia Wright speaks about being in Steve McQueen's new films centered around London's West Indian community during the 1970s and 1980s.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:30Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

EU chief hails ‘better progress’ in post-Brexit trade talks [Video]

EU chief hails ‘better progress’ in post-Brexit trade talks

Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal have made “better progress” in recent days,the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has said,raising hopes that an agreement may be in sight.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published

EU chief hails ‘better progress’ in post-Brexit trade talks

 Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal have made “better progress” in recent days, the president of the European Commission has said, raising hopes that an..
WorldNews
Brexit briefing: 41 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 41 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published
Brexit talks suffer setback after negotiator tests positive for Covid-19 [Video]

Brexit talks suffer setback after negotiator tests positive for Covid-19

One of the European Union negotiators working on a post-Brexit trade deal hastested positive for coronavirus, leading to a suspension in the talks. Thediagnosis comes at a crucial time, as the deadline is approaching for reachinga deal before the Brexit transition period expires at the end of the year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Related videos from verified sources

'I am sorry that my behaviour has upset people' [Video]

'I am sorry that my behaviour has upset people'

Home Secretary Priti Patel has praised 'brilliant civil servants' in her first TV comments since being forced to apologise over bullying allegations.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:24Published
PM has 'seriously failed' over bullying investigation [Video]

PM has 'seriously failed' over bullying investigation

Shadow Home Secretary, Nick Thomas Symonds, has said the Prime Minister has "seriously failed" over the investigation into Home Secretary, Priti Patel. The claims against Ms Patel come during..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:21Published
Matt Hancock 'proud' to serve in a Cabinet with Priti Patel [Video]

Matt Hancock 'proud' to serve in a Cabinet with Priti Patel

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says Priti Patel has been "nothing other thancourteous", as the Home Secretary comes under scrutiny amid reports she wasfound to have broken the rules for ministers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

EU, UK enter tension-filled week seeking post-Brexit deal

 BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union and British negotiators on Monday entered yet another tension-filled week as they sought a belated post-Brexit trade deal that...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphWorldNews

Why Brexit means jobs for customs staff in India

 UK companies are turning to cheaper overseas labor to complete their post-Brexit customs paperwork, creating jobs in countries such as Romania and India due to a...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph