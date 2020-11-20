Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of fatally shooting 2 people at Wisconsin protest, posts $2M bail
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old Illinois resident charged in the shooting deaths of two people during a protest in Wisconsin earlier this year and whose case has become a rallying cry for some conservatives, posted $2 million US in bail and was released from custody Friday.
